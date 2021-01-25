Education key to progress, prosperity: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Sunday sent a special message to Pakistani students on the occasion of International Education Day saying that “education is the key to the country’s progress and prosperity”.

In his message, the minister added that it is the “right of every child to have equal educational opportunities and facilities,” therefore the government is working to ensure that on every level.

The United Nations General Assembly has proclaimed 24 January as International Day of Education in celebration of the role of education for peace and development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021