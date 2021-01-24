Opposition parties to fail in their designs to destabilize country: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said the opposition parties will fail in their designs to destabilize the country.

Addressing a ceremony in Rawalpindi on Sunday, Pakistan will move towards development under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed hope that this year the government will overcome inflation and control unemployment due to its prudent policies.

He said Imran Khan fought cases of Kashmir, Islam and Khatm-e-Nabuwwat in international forums effectively. He said Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman did nothing for Kashmir issue during his chairmanship of Kashmir Committee and now he is going to dead end.

He said it is impossible for Pakistan to recognize Israel till resolution of Palestinian issue. He said opposition has the right to hold rallies and there will be no hurdle in the way of any long march.