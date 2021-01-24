ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
ASL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 94.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
BOP 9.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
DGKC 110.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 27.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
JSCL 31.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 93.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TRG 108.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 33.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KLM to keep long haul flights as COVID testing demands are softened

  • Crew would also have to follow strict quarantine rules during their stay abroad, the health ministry said.
Reuters 24 Jan 2021

Dutch airline KLM will keep operating long haul flights, including for vaccine distribution, after agreeing with the government on softer demands for returning air crews to carry out rapid COVID-19 tests.

The Dutch arm of Air France-KLM said earlier in the week it would cancel all its 270 weekly long-haul flights to the Netherlands as a result of new COVID-19 rules, requiring passengers and crew to show evidence of a negative rapid coronavirus test taken just before departure.

KLM at the time said this would make it impossible to keep flying to countries with a high risk of coronavirus infections, as it would risk having to leave crew behind.

It warned this would also hurt vaccine distribution as cargo flights would also be canceled.

But KLM on Saturday evening said it had reached a compromise in which flight crew on high coronavirus risk flights would take a rapid antigen test before departure from the Netherlands and after their return.

Crew would also have to follow strict quarantine rules during their stay abroad, the health ministry said.

The Netherlands last week decided to ban all passenger flights from Great Britain, South Africa and South America for up to a month, in a bid to limit the spread of new coronavirus mutations.

Passengers traveling to Amsterdam from other high-risk countries are still required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid test taken just before departure, in addition to a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel.

South Africa South America COVID19 coronavirus Test Dutch airline KLM Great Britain PCR test

KLM to keep long haul flights as COVID testing demands are softened

Country's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 3.96 percent: NCOC

Construction of MILGEM corvette: Defence ties between Pakistan and Turkey achieves milestone, says Erdogan

Johnson, Biden discuss 'deepening alliance': PM's office

Govt allows Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine for 'emergency use'

US Fed holds first policy meeting of Biden administration

US all set to deploy Iron Dome missile system in Gulf states

Pakistani origin Russian scientist 'invents cure for COVID-19'

Tears and fears as India's huge coronavirus vaccine push falters

Deadly disease: Pakistan reports 48 deaths, 1,594 new COVID infections in 24 hours

Govt decides to hold ‘final’ round: K-Electric faces prospect of re-privatisation?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters