World
Canada voices 'deep concern' after Russia protest arrests
- "We call on Russian authorities to respect #HumanRights and immediately release those who were detained," Ottawa added.
24 Jan 2021
MONTREAL: Canada voiced "deep concern" Saturday and urged Moscow to "immediately release" those detained at protests in Russia demanding the release of the opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
"Canada expresses its deep concern with the mass detention of protestors and members of the media following peaceful demonstrations in Russia," Global Affairs Canada said on Twitter.
"We call on Russian authorities to respect #HumanRights and immediately release those who were detained," Ottawa added.
About 2,500 demonstrators were arrested on Saturday, according to monitoring group OVD Info, during protests that brought together tens of thousands of people in Russia to demand Navalny be freed.
Construction of MILGEM corvette: Defence ties between Pakistan and Turkey achieves milestone, says Erdogan
Canada voices 'deep concern' after Russia protest arrests
Johnson, Biden discuss 'deepening alliance': PM's office
Govt allows Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine for 'emergency use'
US Fed holds first policy meeting of Biden administration
US all set to deploy Iron Dome missile system in Gulf states
Pakistani origin Russian scientist 'invents cure for COVID-19'
Tears and fears as India's huge coronavirus vaccine push falters
Deadly disease: Pakistan reports 48 deaths, 1,594 new COVID infections in 24 hours
Govt decides to hold ‘final’ round: K-Electric faces prospect of re-privatisation?
Chinese companies to speed up export of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan
Only RLNG-based licences to be issued for CNG stations
Read more stories
Comments