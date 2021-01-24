UNGA adopts resolution on protection of religious sites: FO

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations General Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution co-sponsored by Pakistan along with a number of OIC and other countries on “Promoting a Culture of Peace and Tolerance to Safeguard Religious Sites”, the Foreign Office said.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that consistent with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the resolution was part of Pakistan’s continuing diplomatic efforts for the protection of religious sites, promotion of interfaith harmony, and combating intolerance on the basis of religion or belief. “In the background of recent incidents of vilification of religious personalities and symbols, and rising religious extremism and intolerance around the world, this resolution aims to mainstream steps for curbing such negative trends,” it stated.

It added that the resolution deplores all acts of violence, discrimination, intolerance, religious hatred, negative stereotyping, and stigmatization on the basis of religion or belief. It condemns attacks on religious places, sites and shrines, as well as the destruction and forceful conversion of religious sites, it added.

“Due to the collective efforts of the lead countries comprising Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Yemen, United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Oman, Bahrain and Egypt, this resolution was adopted by United Nations General Assembly by consensus,” it added.

