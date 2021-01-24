ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
Pakistan

Students protest outside HEC head office

Recorder Report 24 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Students of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) as well as some other universities on Saturday staged a protest against their universities’ administrations and demanded that exams should be held online.

A large number of students from different universities gathered outside the Higher Education Commission (HEC) head office to demonstrate against their universities decision to hold in-person examinations.

The protesters were holding placards and banners in favour of their demands. A heavy contingent of police was deployed at the protest venue in order to avert any untoward incident and the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) blocked the road outside the HEC for traffic during the demonstration.

The protesting students said that their exams should be held online just as the semester was studied digitally. They also demanded a decrease in the unreasonable amount of tuition fee, despite classes being held online. Students said that the constantly changing exam schedule was also unacceptable.

They urged their universities’ administrations to immediately issue a notification for holding exams online; otherwise, they would continue their protest till the fulfillment of their demands.

The university administrations have argued that the demands have no weight and are unjustified. The administrations further said the exams will be held on campus as the federal government has allowed reopening of education institutes.

