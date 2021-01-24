ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
Spain defence chief resigns for getting vaccine before allowed

AFP 24 Jan 2021

MADRID: Spain’s chief of the defence staff resigned on Saturday, the armed forces said, after a row over him getting the coronavirus vaccination despite not being on a priority list.

General Miguel Angel Villarroya’s resignation came as a scandal brews over Spanish military and political officials getting early vaccinations supposedly reserved for health workers and people in retirement homes.

“In order to preserve the image of the armed forces, General Villarroya today presented his resignation request to the defence minister,” the armed forces said in a statement.

The 63-year-old general was quoted as saying he had “never intended to take advantage of unjustifiable privileges”.

His resignation was accepted by Defence Minister Margarita Robles, a source told AFP.

