PM lauds women parliamentarians’ role in solving problems of masses

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the women parliamentarians are playing an effective role in the resolution of problems in their constituencies, which is quite welcoming.

This he said while talking to women parliamentarians, MNAs Asma Qadeer and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana who called on him in Islamabad on Saturday.

Asma Qadeer briefed PM Khan about Sustainable Household Project. The project will not only help meet the needs of a middle-class house but also contribute to livelihood.

The proposed project is not only environment friendly for minimum carbon footprint but also has the capacity to transform a house into a sustainable unit.

Asma Qadeer felicitated the PM Imran Khan on the positive results of the Billion Tree Tsunami project and also apprised him of the ongoing steps towards tree plantation in which the NHA is supporting her.

Ghulam Bibi Bharwana briefed the prime minister about the ongoing development projects in Jhang. She also presented a proposal of the provision of gas in Sial Sharif in view of the growing demands.