ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
ASC 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
AVN 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
DGKC 110.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FCCL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
FFBL 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HUBC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
JSCL 31.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
POWER 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 93.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
TRG 108.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.12%)
UNITY 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran's decision to establish markets along western border areas an important step: Cheng Xizhong

  • The overall security situation has been improved year by year. This has created favorable conditions for the full opening of border trade with Afghanistan and Iran.
APP 23 Jan 2021

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to establish markets along the western border areas is an important measure to fully open the border trade with Afghanistan and Iran.

Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Saturday said last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Pakistani authorities concerned to fast-track establishment of markets in the country's border areas with Afghanistan and Iran.

They were also asked for early formulation of a comprehensive border economic development strategy in this regard.

"The better the security situation is, the more open the border will be and the more active the economy will be. I believe that the decision of the Pakistani government to establish markets along the western border areas is an important measure to fully open the border trade with Afghanistan and Iran," he said in a statement issued here.

This reflects at least three points, first, Pakistan has made substantial progress in its efforts to improve relations with its western neighbors Afghanistan and Iran over the years.

Second, the security situation in the western border areas has been significantly improved by strengthening the fight against terrorism and extremism together with regional countries. Third, Pakistan is committed to regional connectivity, development and prosperity.

He said, the decision to fast-track markets in the border areas was also a concrete reflection of the geo-economic strategy of the Imran Khan administration, which was conducive to curbing the commodity smuggling in the border areas, bolstering up the regional economy, creating more employment opportunities for the local people and bringing the prosperity to the people residing in the border areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The people in the border areas of Afghanistan and Iran would also benefit.

Over the years, Pakistan has taken a firm stand on the issue of anti-terrorism and has implemented a series of security operations in the western border areas to crack down on terrorist activities.

The overall security situation has been improved year by year. This has created favorable conditions for the full opening of border trade with Afghanistan and Iran.

Pakistan is a peace-loving country and has played a very important role in the process of peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan for many years.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that Pakistan has played role of mediator during the peace talks between the Afghan Taliban and the United States, which led to a landmark deal signed in Doha in February last year.

According to the deal, United States committed to reducing the number of its troops in Afghanistan and currently, there are 2,500 American troops in Afghanistan. Therefore, Pakistan has done a lot and created an environment to facilitate the peace process in Afghanistan.

Pakistan's important role in regional security has been fully affirmed by the Biden administration. On Tuesday, Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin acknowledged that Pakistan holds the role of a critical ally in any peace process in Afghanistan. Pakistan has taken positive steps to bring peace to Afghanistan, Lloyd Austin added.

Imran Khan Cheng Xizhong

PM Imran's decision to establish markets along western border areas an important step: Cheng Xizhong

Over 40 countries to participate in Pak-Navy’s ‘Aman’ exercise: DGPR

Larry King dies aged 87 after catching coronavirus

UN bars staff from travelling on Pakistan-registered airlines

Pakistan reports 1,927 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths in 24 hours

SBP maintains status quo third time in a row

State Bank MPC maintains policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Non-filing of Foreign Income and Assets Statement: SHC rules against issuance of notices under Section 182

HEC sell-off plan: BoI, FAC asked to exend outreach to ME investors

Foreign investment cos: Govt to provide all possible facilities: PM

Wheat export to Afghanistan allowed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters