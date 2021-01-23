Plane impounding: PALPA lambastes PIA management

KARACHI: Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (PALPA) has lambasted the management of the national airline over its failure to clear lease payments of Boeing-777 that was impounded in Malaysia recently.

The association stated that despite showing profits the management had failed to pay the leasing fee of about $14 million for the last six months to clear the lease payments due to its incompetence.

The PALPA also alleged that the national flag carrier was being run unprofessionally as it was currently facing ban from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and PIA management has so far appeared feckless to adopt Safety Management Program as per international standards, causing financial losses in millions. “PIA has reduced the salaries of the staff, annulled the medical facility to the staff, stopped pension payments, and offered a VSS scheme to employees just to show that the airline is in profit,” PALPA added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021