Maryam rejects hike in power tariff

LAHORE: Rejecting the increase in electricity tariff, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Friday that each and every moment under Imran Khan’s government was a burden on the people.

The PML-N vice-president said raising power tariff within a week of increasing petroleum prices is the worst example of anti-people moves. It may be noted that the govt has announced an increase of Rs1.95 per unit in the power tariff.

