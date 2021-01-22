ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.81%)
AVN 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.2%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
HUBC 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
JSCL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.11%)
KAPCO 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.97%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.31%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Indian firing at LoC injures teen girl: ISPR

  • Pakistan Army responded to the Indian actions in a befitting manner and targeted the enemy posts along the LoC, said military’s media wing.
  • The Indian forces fired mortar rounds at the Pakistani side of the LoC and injured 18-year-old Ansa Siddique during the unprovoked firing.
BR Web Desk Updated 22 Jan 2021

Indian forces once again resorted to unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC), seriously wounding an 18-year-old girl, ISPR said on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian forces fired mortar rounds at the Pakistani side of the LoC and injured 18-year-old Ansa Siddique during the unprovoked firing.

Pakistan Army responded to the Indian actions in a befitting manner and targeted the enemy posts along the LoC, said military’s media wing.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian forces have regularly committee ceasefire violations at the LoC and in one such incident recently, Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Baroh and Khanjar Sectors along the border, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on January 10.

India Pakistan LOC ISPR firing

Indian firing at LoC injures teen girl: ISPR

COVID-19 vaccine: CanSino to offer Pakistan 20 million doses

After impressive growth, Pakistan eyes IT exports of over $ 2bn this year

Democrats with BJP/RSS links excluded from Biden Administration

PIA's legal team to appear before UK court today

Germany virus death toll tops 50,000

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge

Discos’ unified base tariff hiked: Rs200bn impact calculated; IMF has no qualms

Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020

IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad

Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters