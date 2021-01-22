Indian firing at LoC injures teen girl: ISPR

Indian forces once again resorted to unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC), seriously wounding an 18-year-old girl, ISPR said on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian forces fired mortar rounds at the Pakistani side of the LoC and injured 18-year-old Ansa Siddique during the unprovoked firing.

Pakistan Army responded to the Indian actions in a befitting manner and targeted the enemy posts along the LoC, said military’s media wing.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian forces have regularly committee ceasefire violations at the LoC and in one such incident recently, Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Baroh and Khanjar Sectors along the border, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on January 10.