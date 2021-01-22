ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.81%)
AVN 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.2%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
HUBC 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
JSCL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.11%)
KAPCO 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.97%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.31%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,851 Decreased By ▼ -14.79 (-0.3%)
BR30 24,758 Decreased By ▼ -62.95 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,903 Decreased By ▼ -81.1 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,084 Decreased By ▼ -64 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold dips as yields rise, but eyes best week in five

  • The European Central Bank reaffirmed its pledge to keep borrowing costs at record lows on Thursday to help the economy weather the pandemic.
Reuters 22 Jan 2021

Gold eased on Friday as US Treasury yields edged higher, although prices were set to post their best week in five helped by a weaker dollar and further stimulus bets.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,867.34 per ounce by 0046 GMT. On Thursday, prices hit their highest since Jan. 8 at $1,874.86. US gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,867.80.

For the week, spot gold was up 2.2%, it's biggest increase since the week of Dec. 18.

US Treasury yields on the longer end of the curve rose along with inflation expectations on Thursday as the market eyed the prospect for additional debt supply under the new US administration.

Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The dollar fell to an over one-week low in the previous session, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. US weekly jobless claims decreased modestly last week as the pandemic continued to hammer the labor market.

The European Central Bank reaffirmed its pledge to keep borrowing costs at record lows on Thursday to help the economy weather the pandemic.

Silver shed 0.2% to $25.89 an ounce, but was set to register its best week in five, up 4.6% so far this week. Platinum was flat at $1,126.78 and was up 4.9% for the week, its best since early December.

Palladium gained 0.1% to $2,364.41.

Gold Prices Silver Asia Gold gold miner Goldman Gold eased

Gold dips as yields rise, but eyes best week in five

PIA's legal team to appear before UK court today

Germany virus death toll tops 50,000

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge

Discos’ unified base tariff hiked: Rs200bn impact calculated; IMF has no qualms

Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020

IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad

Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief

Biden proposes five-year extension of New START treaty with Russia

Gas supply for captive power generation: CCoE approves Petroleum Division’s proposal

Discos’ tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.81 per unit increase for Dec

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters