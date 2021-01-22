ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
UN adopts resolution sponsored by Pakistan, OIC countries on protection of holy sites

  • It condemns offences against religious sites and also denounces any move to obliterate or forcibly convert any religious sites.
  • Pakistan will continue to play a leading role in denouncing violent attacks on religious sites, Munir Akram said.
Aisha Mahmood 22 Jan 2021

The United Nations (UN) has adopted a resolution calling for the protection of religious sites.

The resolution titled Promoting a Culture of Peace and Tolerance to Safeguard Religious Sites, adopted by consensus was co-sponsored by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and other OIC countries, Radio Pakistan reported. It condemns offences against religious sites and also denounces any move to obliterate or forcibly convert any holy sites.

In a tweet, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said he was happy that the resolution was adopted and said that Pakistan will continue to play a leading role in denouncing violent attacks on religious sites.

Under its terms, the resolution invites the Secretary-General to convene a global conference aimed at advancing the UN Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites, involving governments, political figures, religious leaders, civil society and the media, among other stakeholders, Arab News reported.

The resolution also emphasized that freedom of religion, belief, opinion and expression, the right to peaceful assembly and the right to freedom of association are interdependent, interrelated and mutually reinforcing.

