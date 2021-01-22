ANL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.88%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
AVN 95.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.79%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.63%)
DGKC 110.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.38%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.34%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.61%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.01%)
FFL 19.43 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.62%)
HASCOL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
HUMNL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.01%)
JSCL 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.17%)
KAPCO 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.28%)
MLCF 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.19%)
PAEL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
PIBTL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
PPL 94.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
TRG 110.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.99%)
UNITY 33.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 6.34 (0.13%)
BR30 24,884 Increased By ▲ 62.86 (0.25%)
KSE100 46,045 Increased By ▲ 60.35 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,154 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (0.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan's Nikkei retreats from 30-year high as corporate earnings loom

  • Nippon Steel fell 3.07% after announcing plans to boost its stake in Tokyo Rope in a public tender offer.
Reuters 22 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares retreated from a 30-year peak on Friday, as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of the corporate earnings season while some locked in profit after the recent rally in global equities.

Nikkei share average edged down 0.33% to 28,663.27 as of 0140GMT, while the broader Topix eased 0.23% to 1,856.35. The index closed at a 30-year high on Thursday on investor optimism that new US administration's massive stimulus package will bolster growth.

"Today's decline is mainly due to profit-taking after US stocks touched new highs," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist, Daiwa Securities.

"Investors are also holding off from buying ahead of earnings reports next week."

Wall Street peaked overnight, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at record highs, pushed upward by continued optimism about economic stimulus to counteract the COVID-19 pandemic promised by newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden.

Ad agency Dentsu Group fell 2.97%, following a jump of more than 5% on Thursday, after a report by the Times that the Japanese government has privately concluded the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hakuhodo DY Holdings fell 2.38%.

Nippon Steel fell 3.07% after announcing plans to boost its stake in Tokyo Rope in a public tender offer.

Tokyo Rope is untraded with glut of bids and looks set to rise 28%, its limit for the day.

Shiseido jumped 3.99%, becoming the largest gainer in the index, after the cosmetic firm said it was in talks to sell its shampoo and skincare business to private equity CVC Capital Partners. Kao rose 1.04%.

COVID19 Japan's Nikkei broader Topix US president Joe Biden Dentsu Group Hideyuki Ishiguro, Japanese shares retreated from a 30 year peak Nasdaq Composite closing at record highs

Japan's Nikkei retreats from 30-year high as corporate earnings loom

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge

Discos’ unified base tariff hiked: Rs200bn impact calculated; IMF has no qualms

Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020

IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad

Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief

Biden proposes five-year extension of New START treaty with Russia

Gas supply for captive power generation: CCoE approves Petroleum Division’s proposal

Discos’ tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.81 per unit increase for Dec

Talks on to bring programme review to positive end: IMF

PM’s plea allowed: Shehbaz’s counsel asked to submit record

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters