Hong Kong stocks start lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade Friday morning as investors took profits following a recent healthy run-up that saw the index break 30,000 points for the first time in 20 months.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.40 percent, or 118.53 points, to 29,809.23.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.13 percent, or 4.72 points, to 3,616.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.09 percent, or 2.15 points, to 2,447.22.