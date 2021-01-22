Nikkei at 30-year high

TOKYO: Japanese shares hit their highest close in 30 years, taking cues from solid overnight performances on Wall Street, on investor optimism over upbeat corporate earnings and that new US administration's massive stimulus package will bolster growth.

Nikkei share average gained 0.82% to 28,756.86, the highest close since August 1990, while the broader Topix inched up 0.6% to 1,860.64.

Republicans in the US Congress have indicated they are willing to work with President Joe Biden on his administration's top priority, a $1.9 trillion US fiscal stimulus plan, but some are opposed to the plan's price tag.

Dentsu Group jumped 5.26%, becoming the largest gainer in the index, after a report that the advertising giant is considering the sale of its Tokyo headquarters, which local media said could fetch around 300 billion yen ($2.9 billion). Panasonic jumped 4.97% after the company said it has developed storage boxes for the coronavirus vaccine.

SoftBank Group rose 2.9% to a record high after Alibaba Group's American Depositary Receipts rose following a video reappearance of its founder Jack Ma.