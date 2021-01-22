ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
Opinion

The pandemic rages on

Syed M Hamza 22 Jan 2021

Covid-19 has undoubtedly changed the course of 21st century. It has stilled the clatter and the traffic of the world and its habitants. There struck a somber note in the people’s lives during the start of the year, 2020. The world faced a deadly biological disaster that seized us all to our homes. Lives were lost, jobs were lost, freedom was lost. Unfortunately, however, the UK and the US still face a huge problem. Both the counties developed countries could not stop this deadly virus from spreading. With the arrival of a new strain of Covid-19 in the UK, the world faces a new challenge. Majority of the countries have banned flights from the UK. But seeing the vaccine working on people gives us a legitimate hope during these challenging times. It would be fair to say that Pakistan has adopted a successful strategy against this deadly virus. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s concept of implementing smart lockdowns across the country has proven to be an antidote to this problem. This concept has been appreciated by the World Health Organisation and others. Federal minister for science and technology has announced that Pakistan is all set to purchase 1.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China’s Sinopharm. This vaccine is different from the others; it works by administering an inactive virus to the body to trigger an immune response. The new Covid-19 strain is 56 % more contagious than the original variant of this deadly disease. Experts say that this would unfortunately result in more hospitalisations and deaths. The researchers suggest that in 2021, the number of hospitalisations and deaths would be even more than the ones observed during 2020. At the same time, Pakistan is facing the second wave of the Covid-19. The country has reported the highest number of deaths during the second wave and second highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The second wave of Covid-19 has so far caused more than 111 deaths across the country. To conclude, we all required to strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs that have been set by the Government. We should have a healthy diet accompanied by some workouts. This would help thwart this deadly virus successfully.

(email: [email protected])

lockdowns SOPs pandemic COVID19 Imran Khan developed countries

