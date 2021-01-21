ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
Govt releases Rs.35.35bn for power projects so far

  • According to data, the government has allocated Rs. 74.49 billion for the power sector projects in the fiscal year 2020-21.
APP 21 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government has released a sum of Rs.35.35 billion for various power sector projects so far under Annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the year 2020-21.

According to data, the government has allocated Rs. 74.49 billion for the power sector projects in the fiscal year 2020-21.

The government has allocated Rs. 2,675 million for construction of new 220 kV Guddu Sibbi Single Circuit Transmission Line, Rs. 20,096/70 million for installation of 2600 MW Coal fired power project Jamshoro, Rs. 3,000 million for 22o kV Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob Transmission line, Rs. 3200 million for 500 kV Faisalabad New (2750), Rs. 3000 million each for 500 kV HVDC Transmission System between Tajakistan and Pakistan and 500 kV Moro Grid Station.

Similarly, the government earmarked Rs. 2130 million for enhancement in transmission capacity of NTDC system, Rs. 4000 million for Evacuation of power from 1224 MW Wind Power Plants at Jhimpir clusters and Rs. 6000 million for Interconnection of Isolated Makran Network at Basima via Nag G/Station form Panjgoor.

