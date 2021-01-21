ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Italian yields rise to seven-week high as ECB brings PEPP into focus

  • At its policy meeting, the ECB kept its deposit rate unchanged at -0.5% and maintained the overall quota for bond purchases under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) at 1.85 trillion euros, as expected.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

AMSTERDAM/LONDON: Italian 10-year bond yields jumped to seven-week highs on Thursday, a move analysts attributed largely to the European Central Bank's saying in its policy decision that it may not use the firepower of its pandemic bond purchases in full.

At its policy meeting, the ECB kept its deposit rate unchanged at -0.5% and maintained the overall quota for bond purchases under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) at 1.85 trillion euros, as expected.

But in its policy decision, "if favourable financing conditions can be maintained with asset purchase flows that do not exhaust the envelope over the net purchase horizon of the PEPP, the envelope need not be used in full," the ECB said.

The ECB has made similar statements before, but including the phrase in the policy decision text brought it into focus.

"When there are small changes, markets tend to focus on them. And while there was nothing new in the wording... the fact that it was lifted to the statement from the opening remarks in December was mostly likely because the hawks wanted it there," said Andreas Steno Larsen, global chief FX and rates strategist at Nordea.

"So it carries a bit of significance even if it is a minor detail."

Italian bond yields -- among the biggest beneficiaries of ECB bond buying -- jumped 6 basis points to their highest since December 2. German bond yields also rose, with the 10-year benchmark yield touching an eight-day high at -0.487%.

Expectations that the ECB will purchase more than the net issuance from euro zone governments have kept borrowing costs for countries such as Italy at or near record lows, even as the they take on record-high levels of debt to tackle the pandemic.

"Where it matters for the market is that prior assumptions of the ECB swallowing all of net supply in EU in 2021 - that is now dependent on the state of the economy," said Rishi Mishra, interest rates strategist at Futures First Info Services.

Bond yields initially came off session highs as Lagarde emphasized that while PEPP may not be used in full, it may equally be re-calibrated, but rose again after the press conference.

While the ECB broadly kept to its economic forecasts from December, Lagarde also said that risks to the economy remained tilted to the downside but were "less pronounced", which may have also helped push bond yields higher.

The euro rose as much as 0.5% on the day following the decision, with the ECB reiterating that it closely monitors the euro exchange rate.

Euro zone stocks reduced gains after Lagarde's comments on the economic outlook, reaching a session low. They were last flat on the day.

Given delays in vaccination programmes and variants that have made the coronavirus more infectious, the ECB "remains very likely to spend the full envelope allocated to the PEPP as well as ease policy further via other tools in the coming months," said Fidelity International's global economist, Anna Stupnytska.

Coronavirus ECB italian bond yields PEPP Steno Larsen

Italian yields rise to seven-week high as ECB brings PEPP into focus

COAS General Bajwa lauds ISI's tireless efforts for national security

Bitcoin slumps 10% as pullback from record high gathers pace

Jobless claim data underscores employment crisis awaiting Biden

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave nearly 30 dead

Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP

Biden signs executive order to end Trump’s Muslim ban

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters