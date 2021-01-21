World
UN envoy urges 'substantial increase' in peacekeepers in Central African Republic
- The increase must be accompanied by "greater mobility" by the peacekeepers.
21 Jan 2021
UNITED NATIONS: The UN envoy to the Central African Republic, Mankeur Ndiaye, on Thursday called on the Security Council for a "substantial increase" in peacekeeping operations in the country after recent deadly attacks by armed groups.
The increase must be accompanied by "greater mobility" by the peacekeepers, he added, also referring to "great desertion" by the Central African security forces since December.
China has promised to provide 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by January 31: Qureshi
UN envoy urges 'substantial increase' in peacekeepers in Central African Republic
COAS General Bajwa lauds ISI's tireless efforts for national security
Bitcoin slumps 10% as pullback from record high gathers pace
Jobless claim data underscores employment crisis awaiting Biden
Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave nearly 30 dead
Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP
Biden signs executive order to end Trump’s Muslim ban
PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership
Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages
Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President
Read more stories
Comments