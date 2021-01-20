ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bahrain to raise $2 billion in bond sale after deficit spike

  • The debt sale comes amid uncertainty over future fiscal help for the small oil-producing state.
  • That pushed its deficit to 14% of gross domestic product, compared with a budgeted 7% and a deficit that was 5% of GDP in 2019.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

DUBAI: Bahrain is expected to raise $2 billion in a three-tranche bond sale on Wednesday, a document showed, after the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices exacerbated its fiscal deficit and pushed total outstanding debt to nearly $40 billion.

The debt sale comes amid uncertainty over future fiscal help for the small oil-producing state, as wealthier Gulf neighbours who have previously come to Bahrain's aid have their own financial woes to deal with.

Bahrain gave initial price guidance of around 4.875% for a seven-year bond tranche, around 5.75% for 12-year notes and around 6.75% for 30-year bonds, according to the document from one of the banks arranging the deal.

Bahrain's fiscal deficit is estimated to have more than doubled to $4.4 billion last year, compared with a budgeted $2.1 billion, according to a bond prospectus reviewed by Reuters, that cited preliminary estimated figures.

That pushed its deficit to 14% of gross domestic product, compared with a budgeted 7% and a deficit that was 5% of GDP in 2019.

In 2018, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait pledged a $10 billion aid package over five years to Bahrain. That aid is estimated to cover about half of Bahrain's total financing needs through 2022, the prospectus said.

Bahrain has so far received more than $6 billion out of that zero-interest package and expects a further $1.85 billion this year.

"However, there can be no assurance that future payments will be available, in a timely manner or at all and such payments may be subject to delays or conditions beyond Bahrain's control," the prospectus said.

"Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries have also been significantly negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil prices, and such factors may reduce the likelihood of additional support and timing of any payment."

The budget deficit is expected to be $3.4 billion in 2021 and $3 billion in 2022, the prospectus said, citing the draft 2021/2022 budget that is subject to parliamentary debate and approval.

Its GDP is expected to shrink by 5.4% in 2020 according to government estimates, the prospectus said. The IMF in October forecast Bahrain's real GDP would decline by 4.9%.

Bahrain's total outstanding debt was $39.8 billion as of the end of 2020, soaring to 118% of GDP. It stood at $36.1 billion a year earlier, or 93.8% of GDP. "This (Gulf) support is not guaranteed. But the market expects it to come through when and as needed," said Abdul Kadir Hussain, head of fixed income asset management at Arqaam Capital.

"Our estimate is that they will need $3-4 billion this year, with around $2 billion from this issue and then probably $1 billion sukuk, so they may not need a lot more in the conventional market this year."

coronavirus pandemic Bahrain bonds low oil prices

Bahrain to raise $2 billion in bond sale after deficit spike

PM announces 3G/4G internet services for South Waziristan

Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III missile

Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigns as Sindh Assembly opposition leader

Govt announces civil services reforms to improve governance

China’s Jack Ma makes first video appearance since Ant crackdown

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries

No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi

PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters