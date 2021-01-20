ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.57 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,674 Decreased By ▼ -105.5 (-0.43%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

  • Burberry jumped 3.5% as underlying sales fell 9% in the three months ended December, but the company said it remained confident in the future, buoyed by sales growth of 11% in Asia-Pacific stores.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

UK stocks inched higher on Wednesday as miners gained after a strong production forecast from BHP Group, while luxury brand Burberry jumped on its optimistic outlook for sales growth in Asia.

BHP Group Ltd gained 1.5% after it forecast record iron ore production for fiscal 2021, helped by high prices for the commodity. Other miners Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Glencore rose between 1% and 1.5%.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.1% by 0807 GMT after Asian shares hit a record high following US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's call for more fiscal support.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he looked forward to working closely with Joe Biden after his inauguration on Wednesday as US president, highlighting the shared interests of the two close allies.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 index added 0.4%, with WH Smith Plc adding 2.9% as trading during Christmas was ahead of its expectations.

Janet Yellen Rio Tinto BHP Group FTSE 100 index Anglo American Glencore UK stocks

