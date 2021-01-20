ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -30.44 (-0.63%)
BR30 24,669 Decreased By ▼ -110.91 (-0.45%)
KSE100 45,627 Decreased By ▼ -276.68 (-0.6%)
KSE30 19,015 Decreased By ▼ -138 (-0.72%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

South Korea's Kia says looking at electric car projects with multiple firms after Apple report

  • Kia last week changed its corporate brand to simply 'Kia' from 'Kia Motors' in what it said was part of a new strategy aimed at taking the company "beyond vehicle manufacturing to create sustainable mobility solutions", without providing specific details of new projects.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

SEOUL: South Korean automaker Kia Corp said on Wednesday it's reviewing cooperation on self-driving electric cars with multiple foreign firms, making no mention of a report linking it to a project with tech giant Apple Inc.

Kia's comment, issued in a regulatory filing as its shares surged nearly 20% in Seoul, came after domestic online publication Edaily reported late on Tuesday that Kia's parent, Hyundai Motor Group, had decided Kia would be in charge of proposed cooperation with Apple on electric cars. The report cited unnamed industry sources.

Hyundai Motor declined to comment. Apple was not immediately available for comment outside of US business hours.

Kia's listed sister company Hyundai Motor Co said earlier this month it was in early talks with Apple, after local media reported the firms were discussing an electric car and battery-tie up, sending Hyundai shares up nearly 25%. Apple declined to comment at the time.

In December, Reuters reported that Apple was moving forward with self-driving car technology and was aiming to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology as early as 2024.

Kia last week changed its corporate brand to simply 'Kia' from 'Kia Motors' in what it said was part of a new strategy aimed at taking the company "beyond vehicle manufacturing to create sustainable mobility solutions", without providing specific details of new projects.

"Changing our corporate name and logo is not only a cosmetic improvement," said Kia President Song Ho-sung. "It represents us expanding our horizons and establishing new and emerging businesses that meet and exceed the diverse needs of our customers worldwide."

Shares in Kia were up 8.2%, while shares in Hyundai Motor were down 0.6% of 0254 GMT, compared with a 0.3% rise in the wider market.

Apple Hyundai Motor Group South Korean automaker Kia Corp 'Kia Motors Song Ho sung

South Korea's Kia says looking at electric car projects with multiple firms after Apple report

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries

No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi

PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program

Israelis earn bad reputation in UAE for poor behavior, violation of laws

US exceeds 400,000 coronavirus deaths

Equity investments from abroad: Govt all set to approve new policy

YouTube extends ban on Trump channel ahead of inaugeration

Incoming US defense chief promises to fight extremists in the ranks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters