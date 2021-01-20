Business & Finance
Foreign holdings of Treasuries drop for 4th month in October
- Foreign investors held $7.053 trillion in Treasuries in November, down from $7.068 trillion the previous month.
20 Jan 2021
NEW YORK: Foreign holdings of US Treasuries declined for a fourth straight month in November, data from the US Treasury department showed on Tuesday.
Foreign investors held $7.053 trillion in Treasuries in November, down from $7.068 trillion the previous month. Japan's holdings, the largest non-US holder of Tresuries, slipped to $1.260 trillion in November from $1.269 trillion in October.
