FedEx to lay off up to 6,300 workers in Europe after TNT takeover

NEW YORK: FedEx announced Tuesday it plans to cut up to 6,300 jobs in Europe as it eliminates staff duplication following the 2016 takeover of Dutch delivery service TNT.

FedEx said the downsizing will take place over an 18-month period following consultation with works council representatives across Europe and in accordance with local rules across the region. The reorganization will cut between 5,500 and 6,300 jobs, the company said.

Karen Reddington, president of FedEx Express Europe, said such belt-tightening was “never easy” because of the impact on people, but that it was “crucial” to the company’s future. The downsizing will be implemented with the “utmost care and respect for our affected team members” and will permit FedEx “to operate as one company offering greater coverage, speed of delivery, extended operational capabilities and enhanced service levels,” according to a FedEx press release. FedEx unveiled the acquisition of Dutch TNT Express in 2015 in an effort to give the Memphis-based delivery giant greater access to European markets.