ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei surges

Reuters 20 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares closed higher on Tuesday after declining for two consecutive sessions, as investors scooped up beaten-down stocks, with automakers and semiconductor-related plays leading the rebound.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended 1.39% higher at 28,633.46, while the broader Topix inched up 0.56% to 1,855.84.

Chip-related shares advanced, with Rohm Co jumping 4.51% after Nomura Securities raised its target price.

TDK rose 2.76%, Tokyo Electron gained 2.11%, and Advantest climbed 4.22%.

Automakers also advanced, with Mazda Motor jumping 5.5%, Nissan Motor rising 3.91% and Suzuki Motor gaining 3.89%. Toyota edged up 0.94% and Honda Motor added 1.69%.

Fast Retailing rose 3.06% after a report said that the operator of Uniqlo clothing chain would add a payment function to its smartphone app. The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names were SoftBank Group Corp, which rose 3%, followed by Hitachi Ltd, rising 2.6%.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Hoya Corp, which fell 1.94%, followed by Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd losing 1.60%.

“Investors are buying back shares which were sold out of concerns for overheat yesterday,” said Hideyuki Suzuki, general manager at investment research for SBI Securities Suzuki.

