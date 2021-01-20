ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
China stocks retreat

Reuters 20 Jan 2021

SHANGHAI: China shares fell on Tuesday as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases hit market sentiment, with consumer discretionary and materials stocks leading the retreat.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.5% to 5,437.52, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.8% to 3,566.38.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext sank 2.1%, while the STAR50 index shed 2.5%.

Leading the decline, the CSI300 consumer discretionary index dropped 2.9%, while the CSI300 materials index slid 2.7%.

China is battling the worst outbreak of COVID-19 since March 2020, with one province posting a record daily rise in cases, as an independent panel reviewing the global pandemic said China could have acted more forcefully to curb the initial outbreak. China will provide necessary policy support for the economic recovery this year, to avoid a “policy cliff”, as small firms remain hard-pressed amid the pandemic, a senior official at the state planner said.

China’s economy picked up speed in the fourth quarter, with growth beating expectations as it ended a rough coronavirus-stricken 2020 in remarkably good shape and remained poised to expand further this year even as the global pandemic rages unabated.

