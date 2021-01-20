Markets
LME official prices
20 Jan 2021
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2005.00 1979.50 7972.50 1981.50 18056.00 21806.00 2664.50 2049.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2005.00 1979.50 7972.50 1981.50 18056.00 21806.00 2664.50 2049.50
3-months Buyer 1930.00 1984.00 7984.00 2004.00 18102.00 21324.00 2686.00 2070.00
3-months Seller 1930.00 1984.00 7984.00 2004.00 18102.00 21324.00 2686.00 2070.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 21008.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 21008.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
