EFU TAKAFUL GROWTH FUND RATES

ANL
27.89
Decreased By
▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC
17.20
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL
24.00
Increased By
▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN
92.20
Increased By
▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP
9.67
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO
9.70
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC
111.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL
48.02
Decreased By
▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL
21.40
Decreased By
▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL
27.87
Increased By
▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL
19.00
Increased By
▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL
14.62
Decreased By
▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC
84.03
Decreased By
▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL
7.07
Decreased By
▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL
30.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO
40.38
Decreased By
▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL
4.11
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM
15.90
Increased By
▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF
43.11
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL
40.06
Increased By
▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL
12.69
Decreased By
▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER
11.25
Decreased By
▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL
95.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL
24.73
Increased By
▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC
9.64
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK
1.22
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP
45.83
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG
105.85
Increased By
▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY
31.90
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL
1.15
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
Comments are closed on this story.