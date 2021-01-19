COVID situation in UK is serious despite falling infections, PM tells ministers

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his team of cabinet ministers on Tuesday the COVID situation in Britain was still "very serious" despite infection rates beginning to decline, urging others to follow the lockdown guidelines.

"The prime minister opened cabinet with an update on the current COVID situation, noting that although we are beginning to see a decline in infection rates, the situation remains very serious and it remains as important as ever for people to follow the guidance to continue to suppress the spread of the virus," his spokesman told reporters.