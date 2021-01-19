ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shares climb, dollar dips before Yellen speech; earnings in focus

  • World shares rise 0.4%, oil up 1%, US dollar falls.
  • US stock index futures point to strong start.
  • Yellen to say US must 'act big' on relief package.
  • Italian bond yields drop ahead of confidence vote.
Reuters 19 Jan 2021

MILAN: Global shares climbed and the dollar eased on Tuesday before Janet Yellen's Treasury Secretary confirmation speech, in which she is expected to bolster the case for heavy fiscal stimulus in the world's largest economy.

Concern that pandemic lockdowns could slow the road to economic recovery faded as markets prepared for possible positive surprises from the earnings season.

Asian shares posted strong gains and in Europe upbeat earnings reports, including from computer peripherals maker Logitech, helped the STOXX 600 index edge up by 0.1%, offsetting a possible extension of lockdowns in Germany.

Wall Street looked set for a strong start, with S&P 500 futures rising 0.7% and Nasdaq futures up 0.8% after the long holiday weekend.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was up 0.4% by 1231 GMT.

"Yellen ... will attempt to sell US President-elect (Joe) Biden's $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus plan (arguing that low interest rates allow a big fiscal stimulus)," Paul Donovan, chief economist of UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note.

"If the growth rate generated by government investment in infrastructure or people exceeds the cost of borrowing, it is a worthwhile exercise."

Yellen will tell the Senate Finance Committee that the government must "act big" with its next coronavirus relief package, according to her prepared statement seen by Reuters.

Asian shares had climbed on investor expectation that China's economic strength would help to underpin growth in the region. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.5% to a record high.

Data on Monday confirmed that the world's second-largest economy was one of the few to grow over 2020 and actually gathered pace as the year drew to a close.

Analysts at JPMorgan felt the coming earnings season could brighten the mood, given the consensus in Europe was for a 25% fall year on year, setting a very low bar.

"The projected EPS (earnings per share) growth in Europe now stands at the lows of the crisis, which seems too conservative and could likely lead to positive surprises over the reporting season," they wrote.

The same could be true for the United States. Bank of America shares rose in pre-market trade after results while investors were awaiting for results from Goldman Sachs and Netflix later on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley, IBM and Intel are slated later this week.

Despite the risk-on mood on Tuesday, some dealers were wary before President-elect Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, fearing more mob violence.

Wall Street is also bracing for tougher regulations now that the Democrats control the Senate, with Biden set to nominate two consumer champions to top financial agencies.

In foreign exchange markets, the US dollar slipped from close to its highest in nearly a month as caution set in before Yellen's speech, where she is expected to reaffirm commitment to a market-determined exchange rate.

The dollar index fell 0.3% to 90.48 but remained comfortably above its recent trough of 89.206.

The euro rose 0.5% to $1.212 after touching a six-week low of $1.2052 in the previous session. The dollar weakened by 0.3% against the safe-haven yen at 103.9.

In fixed-income markets, Italian 10-year bond yields fell to 0.584% before a confidence vote in the Senate that could force Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to resign.

But expectations that snap elections are unlikely, coupled with European Central Bank stimulus to fight the adverse impact of the coronavirus crisis, limited any sell-off.

Gold rose 0.1% to $1,838.3 an ounce, recovering from a six-week low of $1,809.90 briefly hit on Monday.

Optimism that government stimulus will buoy global economic growth and oil demand lifted crude oil prices. Brent crude futures rose 1.1% to $55.36 a barrel and US crude was up 0.3% at $52.5.

Wall Street Global shares STOXX 600 index Europe stocks

Shares climb, dollar dips before Yellen speech; earnings in focus

Committee to probe Broadsheet scandal in 45 days, says Shibli Faraz

Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable

Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters