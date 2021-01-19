Muhammad Tahir Rai appointed new IG Balochistan

Muhammad Tahir Rai has been appointed as new Balochistan inspector general replacing Mohsin Hassan Butt, read a notification issued on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat of the Establishment Division, Rai has been transferred and posted as the Provincial Police Officer (PPO) Balochistan with immediate effect and until further orders.

Rai is a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan. He was previously the additional IG of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Punjab.