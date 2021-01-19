Pakistan
Muhammad Tahir Rai appointed new IG Balochistan
- Notification of appointment was issued by the Cabinet Secretariat of the Establishment Division.
- Rai is a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan.
Updated 19 Jan 2021
Muhammad Tahir Rai has been appointed as new Balochistan inspector general replacing Mohsin Hassan Butt, read a notification issued on Tuesday.
According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat of the Establishment Division, Rai has been transferred and posted as the Provincial Police Officer (PPO) Balochistan with immediate effect and until further orders.
Rai is a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan. He was previously the additional IG of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Punjab.
Pakistan Ascends to 111th Position in the Trading Across Border Index: FBR
Muhammad Tahir Rai appointed new IG Balochistan
Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable
Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade
Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark
PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case
Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO
Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country
Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'
Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply
Read more stories
Comments