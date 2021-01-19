31 new coronavirus cases reported in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad on Tuesday were recorded 765 as 31 more people tested positive during last 24 hours.

A spokesperson of health department said that 797 coronavirus tests were conducted in Faisalabad. He said that one more corona patient died taking the death toll to 375, while 6690 people had so far recovered in the district since March last year.

He further said that total 635 beds, 550 at Allied hospital and 85 at DHQ hospital were allocated for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 110 patients including 42 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital, while 49 including 6 confirmed patients were admitted to DHQ hospital, he added.