Jan 19, 2021
Pakistan

Court declares two accused absconder in BISP reference

  • The hearing was then adjourned till February 15.
APP 19 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday declared two co-accused as proclaimed offenders for continuous disappearance in a reference against former chairman Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Farzana Raja and others.

The court also issued non bailable arrest warrants against accused Ifat Zahra and Shoaib Khan besides declaring them absconder.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on BISP graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former chairman Farzana Raja and others.

At the outset of hearing, the court directed the investigation officer to take measures for blocking the CNICs and assets of the two accused.

Earlier, the brother of the co-accused Shoaib Khan appeared before the court and informed it that the accused was ill and went through the two major operations. He said that his brother left abroad for medical treatments with permission of the government.

The court said that now the accused had been declared absconder and would be dealt in accordance of law.

The defence counsel on the occasion produced the death certificate of co-accused Khuram Hamayun and said that he had died on December 29. The court asked the investigation officer to present the verification report on next date of hearing.

The court directed all the accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing so that indictment process could be completed. The hearing was then adjourned till February 15.

