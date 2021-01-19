Hungary central bank buys 40bn forints worth of bonds, yields steady

BUDAPEST: Hungary's central bank bought 40 billion forints ($135.27 million) worth of 10-year, 15-year and 20-year government bonds from local banks on Tuesday, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said on its page.

It bought 8 billion forints worth of 2031/A bonds at 2.13% average yield, 7 billion forints worth of 2038/A bonds at 2.45% average yield and 4 billion forints worth of 2041/A bonds at 2.75%.

The bank also bought 21 billion forints worth of the 2033/A series at an average yield of 2.34%, with yields broadly unchanged from last week's tender.