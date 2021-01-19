ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,860 Increased By ▲ 23.41 (0.48%)
BR30 24,782 Increased By ▲ 336.36 (1.38%)
KSE100 45,953 Increased By ▲ 226.26 (0.49%)
KSE30 19,150 Increased By ▲ 130.57 (0.69%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up on bargain-hunting

  • The dollar fetched 103.99 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 103.65 yen in London on Monday.
AFP 19 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed up nearly 1.4 percent on Tuesday as investors bought on dips following two days of profit-taking.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.39 percent, or 391.25 points, to 28,633.46, while the broader Topix index gained 0.56 percent, or 10.35 points to 1,855.84.

"Shares rebounded easily today following two days of declines, which showed the current strength of the market," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at Iwai Cosmo Securities.

"Sentiment is likely to remain strong for the time being as hopes for stimulus policies are still high," he told AFP.

Investors were watching headlines linked to Japan's vaccination schedule, analysts said, after Taro Kono, a high-profile minister for administrative and regulatory reforms, was tasked with coordinating the vaccine rollout.

"The market is focusing on how smoothly vaccines can be distributed in Japan," Horiuchi said.

So far, no vaccines have been approved in Japan, which expects to begin its innoculation programme around late February.

The dollar fetched 103.99 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 103.65 yen in London on Monday.

In Tokyo, chip-linked shares were higher on strong demand for semiconductors. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rallied 2.10 percent to 44,130 yen, and testing equipment maker Advantest was up 4.21 percent at 9,140 yen.

Automakers were higher on hopes for US measures to support the industry. Nissan jumped 3.91 percent to 544.3 yen and Honda rose 1.68 percent to 2,833.5 with Toyota up 0.94 percent at 7,708 yen.

Tyre makers were also among gainers. Bridgestone jumped 3.34 percent to 4,053 yen with Yokohama Rubber up 2.15 percent at 1,612 yen on bargain-hunting.

IwaiCosmo Securities Asian afternoon trade Toshikazu Horiuchi Tokyo Electron Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed Bridgestone jumped

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up on bargain-hunting

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia

UN notes "tangible progress" on Libya

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters