ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.71%)
ASC 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.29%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 91.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.24%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
EPCL 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.6%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.95%)
FFL 19.09 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.08%)
HASCOL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HUBC 84.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.34%)
JSCL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.87%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
PAEL 39.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
POWER 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
PPL 96.38 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
PRL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.84%)
PTC 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
TRG 106.10 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.13%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.75%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,859 Increased By ▲ 22.9 (0.47%)
BR30 24,631 Increased By ▲ 185.87 (0.76%)
KSE100 45,941 Increased By ▲ 213.87 (0.47%)
KSE30 19,152 Increased By ▲ 131.84 (0.69%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey orders 238 detained in military probe over Gulen links - Anadolu

  • Since the coup attempt, about 80,000 people have been held pending trial and some 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others have been sacked or suspended.
Reuters 19 Jan 2021

Turkey has ordered the arrest of 238 people in an operation targeting suspects in the military allegedly linked to a Muslim preacher who Ankara says was behind a 2016 failed coup, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.

The operation, covering 60 provinces, was part of a four-year-old crackdown against the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. He denies involvement in the July 2016 putsch attempt, in which more than 250 people were killed.

Anadolu said 160 people had been detained in the latest police raids, ordered by prosecutors in Izmir. It said suspects were also targeted in northern Cyprus, where the Turkish military is deployed.

Among the suspects were 218 serving military personnel, including six colonels, three lieutenant colonels and nine majors, Anadolu said.

Since the coup attempt, about 80,000 people have been held pending trial and some 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others have been sacked or suspended. More than 20,000 people had been expelled from the Turkish military.

Turkey Cyprus Ankara Gulen links Turkish military coup police raids

Turkey orders 238 detained in military probe over Gulen links - Anadolu

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia

UN notes "tangible progress" on Libya

Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Trump statement

Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan

Chairman-MD USC ‘infighting’ led to BoD dissolution

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters