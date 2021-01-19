Palm oil slips 1% on demand worries ahead of export data

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell 1% on Tuesday, down for a sixth day in seven, on concerns over declining exports ahead of cargo surveyor data and tracking rival soyoil's price drop.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 42 ringgit, or 1.25%, to 3,308 ringgit ($817.60) during early trade.

Cargo surveyors are scheduled to release Jan. 1-20 export data on Wednesday, but sentiment is bearish after exports during the first two weeks of January plummeted 42% compared with a month earlier.

FUNDAMENTALS