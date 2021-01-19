ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
ADP 2021-22 to be prepared in line with prevalent economic policies

Tanveer Ahmed Updated 19 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Sindh government under its guidelines for the next Annual Development Programme (ADP) has instructed that any new scheme costing up to Rs100 million should be given financing in two years to complete a maximum number of schemes.

ADP 2021-22 will be prepared in line with prevalent economic policies, strategies of the government and broad guidelines given by the federal government on preparation of PSDP 2021-22.

All administrative departments may scrutinize their projects in the approved portfolio and determine whether these fall within the parameters of economic agenda of the government.

While undertaking this exercise, all departments may also identify those new projects which could be implemented under public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

The first edition of the ADP 2021-22 may be prepared at the tentative size indicated against each department in the budget strategy paper (BSP) relating to development budget, which may vary depending on the availability of funds with finance department, Sindh and final approval of the chief minister of Sindh.

Moreover, the size of ADP of each department would be decided depending on the future demand, priority, impact on socioeconomic and implementation capacity of the department.

All administrative departments/executing agencies to ensure that the ratio of allocation of ongoing and new un-approved schemes be maintained at 80:20 in provincial and districts ADPs.

Protect on-going schemes, which have reached advanced level for completion and provide allocations as per financial phasing given in PC-1s to complete maximum numbers of schemes.

Any on-going scheme having throw-forward of up to Rs50 million should be provided/allocated 100% funds to complete the same in the next year ADP.

In order to decrease throw-forward little space will be available for including fresh/new schemes in ADP 2021-22. Only those new schemes will be considered which have high priority and are of emergent nature. Those new schemes should be arranged in order of priority within each sector/sub- sector so that if resources fall short of requirements, schemes of least priority may be dropped.

Approval process of new schemes included in ADP 2021-22 are required to be initiated in advance before March 31 so that a maximum number of schemes are approved in due course of time.

The departments will have to bring new unapproved schemes of ADP 2020-21 as fresh/new schemes for ADP 2021-22 in case of priority.

The allocation for new schemes included in provincial and district ADPs must not be less than 25% of the total cost. Cost and scope of new schemes included in ADP should not be changed at the time of preparation of PC-I, only variation of up to 10% will be accepted.

