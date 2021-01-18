ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
Pakistan

Govt ready for bringing reforms in all sectors: Dr. Babar Awan

  • Criticizing about social behaviour about different cases, he said that transparent accountability was essential.
APP 18 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Babar Awan on Monday said that the government was ready to bring reforms in different sectors, however, the reforms could not be introduced in the country through mere blame game of opposition parties.

Winding up the debate on motion moved by Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, he informed that the government was ready for bringing reforms in almost all of the sectors including elections laws, constitution, children, transgender, economic and judicial reforms.

He offered opposition to cooperate for a transparent and an efficient accountability system in the country.

"Deficiency was existed in accountability system but what kind of accountability system they need," he asked opposition benches.

Over the issue of ECP Chairman, he said that Sultan Sikandar Raja was appointed as ECP chairman with due consultation of the opposition, but, the opposition has given a protest call against him.

Criticizing about social behaviour about different cases, he said that transparent accountability was essential.

"But as on TV, we listen judgment and later learn that the case was not right."

He said that the opposition termed last elections as rigged.

"The previous elections won by opposition parties declared transparent because of desiring results."

Over the Broadsheet issue, he said that opposition have demanded probe in which the government did not raise objection.

He said that the agreement has been signed with Broadsheet during Musharaf era.

He said that ECP’s scrutiny committee was working on foreign funding issue.

