ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
AVN 91.93 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.89%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
DGKC 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.98%)
EPCL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.11%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
FFL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.15%)
HASCOL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.76%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.9%)
KAPCO 40.56 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.19%)
MLCF 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.81%)
PPL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.03%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.9%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
TRG 102.88 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.81%)
UNITY 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -19.88 (-0.41%)
BR30 24,445 Decreased By ▼ -61.61 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,727 Decreased By ▼ -204.32 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,020 Decreased By ▼ -89.89 (-0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

6,664 IDP families returned to North Waziristan from Afghanistan: Assembly told

  • The minister said that all available facilities were being given to TDPs at camps in various parts of the province.
APP 18 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Monday informed that at-least 6,664 internally displaced families, who fled to Afghanistan during military operation against terrorists in North Waziristan, have returned to their respective areas with the support of government and security forces while the remaining would return soon after security clearance.

Responding to a question during question hour session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly chaired by the Speaker Mushtaq Ghani, the minister said the government was providing financial assistant of Rs12,000 per month to each displaced family as part of efforts to settle them in their respective areas without any worry.

He said that 2041 families of North Waziristan were still living in Bakakhel camp for displaced persons and some others in Afghanistan, adding the government was taking appropriate measures for their earlier return after security clearance from relevant departments.

The minister said that all available facilities were being given to TDPs at camps in various parts of the province.

To a call attention notice of Jamaat-e-Islami member Inayatullah Khan regarding suspension of 715 Levies and Khasadar personnel, he informed that they were suspended in September 2009 out of which 500 were restored from time to time while a special committee of Home Department has been constituted for reinstatement of the remaining 215 personnel.

Earlier, Mir Kalam Wazir, Nighat Orakzai of PPP, Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami, Ahmad Kundi of PPP, Basirat Bibi of Balochistan Awami Party, Maulana Isamudding of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam and Khushdil Khan Advocate demanded of the government to facilitate the people of merged district like people of other parts of the country.

They said that their houses, schools, hospitals, business and infrastructure were destroyed in war on terror.

They said that tribal people have rendered sacrifices for the sake of motherland and now it is responsibility of the government to provide all kinds of facilities to them and play role for their early return especially those who were living in Afghanistan or TDPs camps.

Afghanistan North Waziristan

6,664 IDP families returned to North Waziristan from Afghanistan: Assembly told

Pakistan approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Security forces kill two TTP linked terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp messages show Modi Govt used Balakot attack to win election: PM

Govt has decided to make Broadsheet documents public on PM's orders, says Akbar

At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters