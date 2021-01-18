ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
AVN 91.93 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.89%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
DGKC 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.98%)
EPCL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.11%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
FFL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.15%)
HASCOL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.76%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.9%)
KAPCO 40.56 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.19%)
MLCF 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.81%)
PPL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.03%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.9%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
TRG 102.88 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.81%)
UNITY 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -19.88 (-0.41%)
BR30 24,445 Decreased By ▼ -61.61 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,727 Decreased By ▼ -204.32 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,020 Decreased By ▼ -89.89 (-0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Indicators show economy witnessing significant growth

  • LSMI witnessed growth of 7.41 percent during the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal.
APP 18 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: At a time when the world economic growth rate has been hit hard by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) shocks, the economy of Pakistan has been showing significant progress as indicated by various indicators, depicting prudent polices of the government in running the country in these crisis times.

According to official figures, the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) witnessed growth of 7.41 percent during the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year. While on year-on-year basis, the LSMI grew by 14.46 percent in November 2020 as compared to November 2019.

The monthly inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), decelerated to 8 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in December 2020, from 8.3 percent during November. On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it decreased by 0.7% in December as compared to an increase of 0.8 percent in November 2020 and a decrease of 0.3 percent in December 2019.

On revenue side, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected taxes of Rs.2204 billion during the first half of the current fiscal year as against the revenues of Rs2101 during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20, showing growth of 5 percent.

The tax collection on year-on-year basis increased by 8.3 percent during the month of December 2020 compared to same month of last year. The collection during December 2020 was recorded at Rs508 billion against Rs469 billion in December 2019.

Meanwhile, the remittances from overseas Pakistanis during December 2020 rose by 16.2 per cent year-on-year to $2.436 billion, compared to $2.097bn in December 2019. The remittances remained above $2 billion for the seventh consecutive month.

The remittance during the first half of the current fiscal year increased by 24.9 percent to $14.2bn against the remittances of $11.372 billion during July-December (2019-20).

Meanwhile, the overall, liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $20,519 million as on January 08, 2020 compared to $ 18,658.1 in January 2020, showing increase of 9.97 percent.

The country’s exports increased by 4.98 percent during the first half (H1) of the current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The exports from the country during July-December (2020-21) were recorded at $12.098 billion against the exports of $11.524 billion during July-December (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data.

During the month of December 2020, the exports went up to $2.366 billion against the exports of $1.988 billion in December 2019, showing growth of 19.01 percent.

Likewise, Pakistan’s Current Account Balance posted a surplus of $447 million in November 2021 against a deficit of $326 million in same month of the previous year.

On average, the surplus during the period July-November (2020-21) has risen to $1.6 billion compared to a deficit of $1.7 billion over the same period last year.

LSMI economic indicators growth

Indicators show economy witnessing significant growth

Security forces kill two TTP linked terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp messages show Modi Govt used Balakot attack to win election: PM

Govt has decided to make Broadsheet documents public on PM's orders, says Akbar

At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters