ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
AVN 91.93 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.89%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
DGKC 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.98%)
EPCL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.11%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
FFL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.15%)
HASCOL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.76%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.9%)
KAPCO 40.56 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.19%)
MLCF 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.81%)
PPL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.03%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.9%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
TRG 102.88 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.81%)
UNITY 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -19.88 (-0.41%)
BR30 24,445 Decreased By ▼ -61.61 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,727 Decreased By ▼ -204.32 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,020 Decreased By ▼ -89.89 (-0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Lufthansa reaches deal with Eurowings on jobs

  • Some 2,000 ground staff and cabin crew at Eurowings will have their jobs secured until March 31, 2022.
  • The trade union is also in talks about the possibility of Eurowings recruiting employees who lost their jobs at Lufthansa.
Reuters 18 Jan 2021

Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings will not lay off staff until March next year, trade union Verdi said on Monday, as part of efforts by the airline to rein in losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 2,000 ground staff and cabin crew at Eurowings will have their jobs secured until March 31, 2022 in return for reduced bonuses and a suspension of contributions to the company's pension scheme, the trade union said in a statement.

The agreement for ground staff has already been accepted by a large majority of Verdi members, while cabin crew will have until January 22 to vote, Verdi said.

The trade union is also in talks about the possibility of Eurowings recruiting employees who lost their jobs at Lufthansa, Verdi negotiator Marvin Reschinsky said.

Lufthansa coronavirus pandemic Eurowings

Lufthansa reaches deal with Eurowings on jobs

Security forces kill two TTP linked terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp messages show Modi Govt used Balakot attack to win election: PM

Govt has decided to make Broadsheet documents public on PM's orders, says Akbar

At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters