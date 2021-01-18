ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
AVN 91.93 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.89%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
DGKC 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.98%)
EPCL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.11%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
FFL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.15%)
HASCOL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.76%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.9%)
KAPCO 40.56 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.19%)
MLCF 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.81%)
PPL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.03%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.9%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
TRG 102.88 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.81%)
UNITY 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -19.88 (-0.41%)
BR30 24,445 Decreased By ▼ -61.61 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,727 Decreased By ▼ -204.32 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,020 Decreased By ▼ -89.89 (-0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Poland's youngest return to school as depression rates grow

  • Grades 1-3 are returning to school for the first time since November 9. Older primary schools, Grades 4-8, have been out of physical schools since October 26.
AFP 18 Jan 2021

WARSAW: Poland's youngest children returned to school on Monday for the first time in over two months but most pupils will remain in virtual classrooms as experts warned of a growing psychological toll.

Poland has seen some of the longest school closures in Europe due to Covid-19 but many parents are concerned that children may be returning too soon.

"I don't like the idea of children going back to school. I'm worried about my son," said Rafal Kazimierczak, 46, a sports journalist.

"He's only nine years old and too young to be demanded to adhere to a strict sanitary regime. It's impossible to maintain social distance."

Grades 1-3 are returning to school for the first time since November 9. Older primary schools, Grades 4-8, have been out of physical schools since October 26.

Secondary schools and universities shut on October 19.

Psychologist Beata Trzesniewska said long periods away from the classroom were having a negative effect.

"Cases of depression among pupils and students are going up," she said.

Children and students "are saying they do not see the purpose of studying, have no interest in their current life, feel sad or bored or that nothing has meaning.

"Above all, they feel that they have no way of influencing what is happening right now," she told AFP.

The government has said it wants to bring more children back but is starting with the youngest as it says they are least likely to be infected and remote learning for them is least effective.

"We are of course striving to get children back to school as soon as possible, as safely and securely as possible for children, teachers and all school staff," President Andrzej Duda said on Friday.

Poland on Monday reported 3,271 new coronavirus cases and 52 additional deaths.

A ranking by the Insights for Education Foundation, a Switzerland-based non-governmental group, shows Polish schools have been closed for 128 days, putting it second in the EU after Romania with 140 days.

The list is stopped by Panama, Bolivia and El Salvador with 295, 270 and 267 days of closed schools.

Randa Grob-Zakhary, head of Insights for Education, said access to remote learning and the quality of that learning have been "very variable" around the world.

"The common assumption that school is dangerous has not held up. There are ways that countries have shown to safely and gradually return schools," she said.

"Poland is showing this by re-introducing Grades 1-3."

Grob-Zakhary said she believes there would be no "post-Covid period soon" and countries had to "help children flourish alongside Covid and stop this stop-start-pause" with school closures and re-openings.

Kazimierczak's partner Marta Mikiel, a 45-year-old PR agent, was sceptical that schools would stay open for long.

"It may all end in quite a short time with an increasing number of sick people," she said.

Poland COVID

Poland's youngest return to school as depression rates grow

Security forces kill two TTP linked terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp messages show Modi Govt used Balakot attack to win election: PM

Govt has decided to make Broadsheet documents public on PM's orders, says Akbar

At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters