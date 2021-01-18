NED student arrested in Karachi for financing Daesh

A student of NED University was arrest in Karachi for allegedly sending money to banned terrorist organisation Daesh.

The student, identified as Muhammad Umar Bin Khalid, was arrested in an intelligence-based operation conducted by Counter-Terrorism Department CTD) near the Cantt Station.

The arrested was announced at a press conference on Monday by the CTD incharge Raja Umar Khattab and Omar Shahid Hamid. They said the raid was conducted after intelligence sources identified Khalid as a suspect.

Khalid reportedly collected money from people in Pakistan and sent it abroad to the terrorist group.

“The suspects have transferred close to Rs1 million within a year,” said Khitab. He added that the jihadi families use Twitter accounts to demand funds.

During the raid, the police obtained two mobile phones from Khalid and a forensic examination provided evidence that the suspect sent money to Daesh.

His family also has ties to known terrorists in Syria and Pakistan. An accomplice of his has been identified as Zia from Hyderabad.