ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.53%)
ASC 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.21%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.5%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
DGKC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.81%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.66%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (5.93%)
KAPCO 40.89 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.51%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
PAEL 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.32%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.22%)
PPL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.02%)
PRL 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.86%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
TRG 103.50 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (6.45%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 15.89 (0.33%)
BR30 24,673 Increased By ▲ 166.33 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,986 Increased By ▲ 55.23 (0.12%)
KSE30 19,123 Increased By ▲ 13.05 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

  • Chopra's appointment would take a key advocate for strong regulation of big technology companies off of the FTC.
Reuters 18 Jan 2021

WILMINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Federal Trade Commission (FTC) member Rohit Chopra to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), according to two people familiar with the new administration's plans.

Chopra, whose consumer advocacy views align with Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, had been considered a top candidate for the job running the agency created after the 2008-2009 financial crisis. A spokeswoman for Biden's transition office did not respond to a request for comment.

The CFPB, championed by Warren, has been beloved by Democrats as a watchdog to help level the financial playing field for middle-class Americans but reviled by Republicans as too powerful and unaccountable. Millions of Americans who lost jobs and income due to the coronavirus pandemic are turning to help from the financial institutions the CFPB seeks to regulate.

The Trump administration, which ends on Wednesday, weakened the agency's enforcement powers and won a Supreme Court ruling to allow the president discretionary authority to fire its director.

That could backfire now. Chopra's expected nomination suggests that Biden intends to fire current CFPB director Kathy Kraninger, a Trump appointee whose term officially ends in 2023.

Chopra helped Warren set up the CFPB and served as the agency's first student loan ombudsman. Progressives have sought to return it to a tougher stance, reversing Trump's rules on payday lending and debt collection agencies as well as scrapping proposals that could prevent low-income Americans from getting mortgages.

Other liberal priorities include stamping out exorbitant lending rates, addressing the student debt burden and gaps in minorities' access to credit as well as overhauling the credit reporting system. As a presidential candidate, Biden proposed letting the CFPB offer its own credit ratings for consumers.

"Rohit has a proven record of challenging corporate abuse on behalf of everyday families who don't want to be cheated," said the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, a liberal advocacy group that had promoted Chopra, on Twitter.

Chopra's appointment would take a key advocate for strong regulation of big technology companies off of the FTC.

Chopra backed a lawsuit last month by that agency that accused Facebook Inc of using a "buy or bury" strategy with competitors that may force the company to sell off WhatsApp and Instagram.

Twitter Supreme Court whatsapp US President elect Joe Biden US Federal Trade Commission Rohit Chopra CFPB Warren Progressive Change Campaign Committee

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock

Pakistan LNG says supplier unable to deliver cargo after tender award

Govt likely to import LNG itself till new terminals commissioned

Covid-19 vaccines Procurements by ministry granted exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters