Pakistan

Pakistan felicitates Nepalese climbers

APP Updated 18 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday felicitated the team of Nepalese mountaineers for making a history by reaching the summit of Pakistan's K2, the world's second highest mountain, in winter. Calling the expedition as "one of the most coveted achievements in mountaineering," the Foreign Office spokesperson wished the climbers a safe return from the peak.

"Pakistan: The ultimate destination of mountaineering," the spokesperson remarked on twitter.

The history makers included Nirmal Purja, Mingma David Sherpa, Mingma Tenzi Sherpa, Geljen Sherpa, Pem Chiri Sherpa, Dawa Temba Sherpa, Mingma G, Dawa Tenjin Sherpa, Kilu Pemba Sherpa and Sona Sherpa.

"The impossible is made possible! K2winter - history made for mankind, history made for Nepal," Nirmal Purja revealed on Twitter Saturday.

Located on Pakistan's side of Karakoram range, K2 is one of the world's 14 tallest mountains - all higher than 8,000 meters - and is known as the world's most dangerous and challenging peak. Until today, the 8,611m peak was the only eight thousander never been climbed in winter.

