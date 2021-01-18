ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
England lose quick wickets in chase to win Galle Test

AFP 18 Jan 2021

GALLE, (Sri Lanka): Sri Lanka rattled England with three quick wickets late on the fourth day of the first Test in Galle on Sunday, but the visitors remained favourites to win the match with just 36 more runs needed and seven wickets in hand.

England were expected to comfortably close in on a victory after Jack Leach took 5-122 with Sri Lanka all out for 359 in their second innings, leaving the visitors needing only 74 to win.

But Sri Lanka struck early, with Dom Sibley (2) and Zak Crawley (8) falling to left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya. Captain Joe Root was run-out for one after a mix-up with Jonny Bairstow.

Bairstow and Dan Lawrence, who was making his debut, took a nervous England to 38-3 as bad light brought an early end to proceedings at Galle International Stadium.

Earlier, left-armer Jack Leach tighten the noose around the hosts with a five-wicket haul while off-spinner Dom Bess claimed three wickets.

Sri Lanka were bundled out for 135 runs in their first innings.

Angelo Mathews struck 71 after hitting his 36th half century in Tests to hold fort at one end after opener Lahiru Thirimanne made 111 to steady the innings. This was Thirimanne's second hundred of his Test career and his first in seven years.

England, who made 421 in their first innings on the back of a fine double century by Root, had struck in the first over after lunch, with Bess having Chandimal caught at first slip.

Mathews stitched a 48-run partnership with Dickwella before the wicketkeeper-batsman nicked one behind off Bess.

England took a review against Mathews after the on-field umpire ruled not out to an lbw appeal from Bess. However, replays showed the ball was missing the stumps.

Leach said his haul was hard-earned but that he was glad to get some wickets on his return to Test cricket after 14 months.

"I felt actually my pace needed to be a little bit quicker. I think this morning I felt I probably didn't bowl at great pace and therefore it was easier for them to get back and create room for themselves," the Somerset bowler said.

Scoreboard

Sri Lanka 1st innings 135 (D. Chandimal 28; D. Bess 5-30, S. Broad 3-20)

England 1st innings 421 (J. Root 228; J. Bairstow 47)

=========================================
Sri Lanka 2nd innings (overnight 158-2)
=========================================
K. Perera c Leach b Curran             62
L. Thirimanne c Buttler b Curran      111
K. Mendis c Buttler b Leach            15
L. Embuldeniya c Sibley b Bess          0
A. Mathews c Root b Leach              71
D. Chandimal c Root b Bess             20
N. Dickwella c Buttler b Bess          29
D. Shanaka b Leach                      4
De Silva c Root b Leach                12
D. Perera st Buttler b Leach           24
A. Fernando not out                     0
=========================================
Extras: (b 7, lb 1, nb 3)              11
=========================================
Total: (all out, 136.5 over)          359
=========================================

Fall of wickets: 1-101 (K. Perera), 2-155 (Mendis), 3-158 (Embuldeniya), 4-210 (Thirimanne), 5-243 (Chandimal), 6-291 (Dickwella), 7-296 (Shanaka), 8-314 (de Silva), 9-352 (D. Perera), 10-359 (Mathews)

Bowling: Broad 17-11-14-0, Curran 11-1-37-2, Bess 33-4-100-3, Wood 21-5-49-0, Leach 41.5-6-122-5, Root 11-1-19-0, Lawrence 2-0-10-0

=========================================
England 2nd innings
=========================================
Z. Crawley c Mendis b Embuldeniya       8
D. Sibley b Embuldeniya                 2
J. Bairstow not out                    11
J. Root run out                         1
D. Lawrence not out                     7
=========================================
Extras: (lb 9)                          9
=========================================
Total: (for 3 wkts, 15 overs)          38
=========================================

To bat: J. Buttler, S. Curran, D. Bess, J. Leach, M. Wood, S. Broad

Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Sibley), 2-12 (Crawley), 3-14 (Root)

Bowling: Embuldeniya 8-3-13-2, D. Perera 7-1-16-0

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).-AFP

