World
UAE lowers age requirement for COVID-19 vaccines to 16
- The emirate of Dubai alone is offering citizens and residents the choice of either the Sinopharm or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
17 Jan 2021
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has lowered the minimum age requirement to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to 16, from 18 previously, the ministry of health said on Sunday.
The UAE, made of up seven emirates, is offering all residents and citizens free of charge a vaccine manufactured by Chinese state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm.
The emirate of Dubai alone is offering citizens and residents the choice of either the Sinopharm or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The statement carried by the country's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority did not specify which vaccine the new minimum age applied to.
Pakistan registers 300,000 health workers for COVID-19 vaccination, says Umar
UAE lowers age requirement for COVID-19 vaccines to 16
Nationwide polio drive: Report reveals 98 percent of the set target achieved across Pakistan
Passengers of seized PIA aircraft complain lack of cooperation by embassy officials, airline staff
Pakistan's strategy to unearth India's Abhorring designs before world is working well: Moeed Yusuf
Mexico records deadliest coronavirus week yet with 7,000 deaths
Gunmen assassinate two Afghan women judges in Kabul ambush
COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan reports 43 deaths, 2,521 new infections in 24 hours
Britain to host first G7 summit of Biden era in June
US Justice: no evidence of murder plot in Capitol attack
Humbled Trump seeks warmer welcome in Florida
Biden to sign executive orders on Day 1, amid high alert for inauguration
Read more stories
Comments